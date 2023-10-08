URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Carle Health’s AirLife program is celebrating 20 years. The helicopter and doctors on board help bring patients from one hospital to another or go directly to the emergency scene if needed.

Brad Weir, the program’s medical director, said it can be challenging. Especially when taking care of the patient on board to ensure they get to the right place in enough time.

But, that’s not stopping him from helping people across Central Illinois.

“My favorite part is teaching, educating the crew, and really giving something back to the community,” he said. “I think that is really an essential service for this area.”

He said it’s important to have a program like this in the region to help transport patients from a smaller hospital to a bigger one if a certain surgery or doctor is required.