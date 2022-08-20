COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– Saturday, August 20, the Coles County Airport Authority is hosting an Air Show!

Gates open at 11 a.m. and the Air Show will take off from noon-3 p.m. This is a free event for the public. Donations will be accepted at the gate.

Organizers said professional air show performers include: Professional air show performers include the U.S. Air Force A10 Demo, Erik Edgren and the T-Clips Aerial Comedy Act, Michael Vaknin in an Extra 300, the VanGuard Performance Squad, an Ag Demo, a Skyraider, a TBM, and the T-6 Spanish Lady.

There will also be helicopter rides, monster truck rides, and a children’s area with play bounce houses for a small fee. The Coles Moultrie Electric will be onsite giving adults and children rides in their lift bucket said, organizers.

The rides will take place in one of the following said organizers: C-45/SNB, TBM Avenger, T-6, BT-13, UH 1 Huey, and an AH 1 Cobra. The Static Display will include a TBM, B-25, L19 Bird Dog, Skyraider, PT-26, BT-13, SNB Navy Twin Beach, and the U.S. Air Force interactive display “The Hangar” with an F-16 Fighter Jet.

