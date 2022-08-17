MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Airport Authority will be hosting an airshow this weekend at Coles County Memorial Airport.

The air show will take place on Saturday starting at 11 a.m., with aerial performances lasting from noon to 3 p.m. The show will be free, but attendees may provide a donation at the gate.

Professional air performers will include a U.S. Air Force A-10 Warthog, Erik Edgren and the T-Clips Aerial Comedy Act, Michael Vankin in an Extra 300, the VanGuard Performance Squad and various World War II era aircraft.

Other entertainment will include helicopter and monster truck rides, a children’s play area with bounce houses, static displays of aircraft and an interactive display of an F-16 fighter jet.