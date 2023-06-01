CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Temperatures are rising in Central Illinois and people are cranking up the A.C. and some cooling units are failing way before summertime.

Service technician Jordan Johnson said the cause could be a variety of reasons. He said some units break down because of old parts or not being maintained properly. He said checking your air conditioner ahead of the warm season can save you time and money.

“Just like your car, you got to get your oil changed, you got to get the carbonator filter checked,” Johnson said. “It’s very, very similar to that sort of upkeep. So, it’s definitely recommended to make sure the system is running to its highest tier.”

Johnson also says hiring a professional is the best way to get the job done. He added fixing the most common problem with air conditioning units can cost around $200-300.