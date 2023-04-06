CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Keeping schools safe is at the top of everyone’s mind whether you’re a parent or not. Now, there’s new research out of the University of Illinois that could help.

We’ve seen schools make physical changes before, such as Mahomet’s Middletown Prairie Elementary. They have cubby rooms that serve as bulletproof shelters, an enclosed playground and widened hallways.

But, Sheldon Jacobson, a U of I computer science professor, said there are more answers on the way, thanks to artificial intelligence (AI).

“We’re trying to keep students safe. We’re trying to keep teachers safe. We’re trying to bring the anxiety level down,” Jacobson said.

He’s researching technology to do just that. Jacobson’s specialty is risk assessment.

“You have the potential to identify something much faster than a person could,” he added.

AI in school cameras could do that.

“What they’re trying to do right now is use videos of school grounds and try to interpret it using artificial intelligence,” Jacobson added.

He said he hopes it helps identify a potential perpetrator before they inflict damage, and gets a message to the police faster.

“Which means that every law enforcement agency and every agency where there are schools, have to have an alert system in place that once they are alerted, that there is a potential threat, they are in action quickly,” Jacobson said.

It’s especially important when time is crucial.

“In the United States, we have about 45,000 people who die needlessly, avoidably and unnecessarily because of firearms,” he added.

Jacobson knows there are still kinks being worked out.

“As a result, what you may think is a firearm, maybe something as benign as some kind of book bag which is shaped in a general way like that,” he said.

But, safety is the goal and number one priority.

“What we’re trying to protect is the people and resources in the organization so that it is not impacted,” Jacobson said. “AI has a place. It is changing our lives, it already has changed our lives, and it will continue to change our life.”

He said there are schools across the nation starting to use this technology, and he’s excited to see the progress. He knows making progress like this is key so the world can keep moving forward and more kids can stay safe.