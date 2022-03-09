CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The many minds of agriculture came together at the U of I. That’s for the AgTech Innovation Summit.

They were talking about the future of the agriculture industry. What they can do to make things more efficient, and save money.

Leaders in charge said farming is constantly changing. That’s why it’s important to have new and continued innovation in the field.

“We feed the world. When you think about all the food insecurity out there. We want everyone to be fed. Whether it’s in Champaign-Urbana, across the nation, or around the world,” Susan Martinis, Vice Chancellor for Research and Innovation, said.

She said these innovations can be life changing. Not only for farmers, but for consumers world wide.