CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — New data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows that several counties in Illinois were among the top corn and soybean producers in the nation in 2022, with one county taking the No. 1 spot for both crops.

The data shows that McLean County led the nation in both corn and soybean production in terms of the raw number of bushels. The county produced 70.98 million bushels of corn and 21.2 million bushels of soybeans in 2022.

The rest of the top five corn producers in the nation were also Illinois counties. These same counties were also listed in the top 10 in the nation for soybean production:

County Corn Soybeans Champaign 57.95 million 18.18 million Iroquois 64.72 million 19.04 million LaSalle 60.5 million 17.08 million Livingston 61.79 million 17.91 million Numbers courtesy of the U.S. Department of Agriculture

The top 11 counties in the nation in terms of soybean yield are also located in Illinois. Piatt County led the way with 74.2 bushels per acre, followed by Macon (73.8), Sangamon (72.7), Scott (72.1) and Logan (71.8) in the top 5. Tazewell (71.0), Stark (70.8), Morgan (70.0), Christian (69.5), Champaign (69.4) and Woodford (69.1) Counties rounded out the top 11.