TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — As National Farm Safety and Health Week starts to draw to a close, one farmer in Champaign County wants to make people aware of the risks involved in agriculture.

Jeff Fisher has been farming in Tolono for three decades. He said the job often demands 16-hour days — sometimes seven days a week. Fisher said he loves what he does and wouldn’t trade it for anything, but he does have one request for community members.

“We can’t always look out for others around us because we’re trying to concentrate on our job and do it well,” he said. “In farming, you usually only get one chance.”

He also asked people to practice patience when driving around fields and to be mindful of the dangers farmers face on the job.