SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police is reminding drivers about traffic safety with the fall harvest season approaching.

Officials said agriculture is one of the leading industries in Illinois and during harvest season, farmers will be moving their equipment on rural roads. They reminded ordinary drivers to share the road with farmers and their equipment as they work from September to November at the latest.

State Police encouraged drivers to follow the tips listed below during harvest season:

Share the road and be patient.

Allow for extra travel time during harvest season.

Don’t pass until it’s safe and legal to do so. Passing at intersections and in no-passing zones is illegal and could be deadly.

Use extra caution around tractors and slow-moving vehicles, which are marked by the orange, slow-moving vehicle triangle on the rear of the vehicles. Most are also equipped with flashing yellow lights.

When following farming vehicles, open the distance between themselves and the farming equipment.

State Police also encouraged farmers to do their part with some tips for them:

Take time to wipe off reflectors, flashing lights and other warning devices before entering the road.

Understand that drivers’ sight lines are reduced around large pieces of equipment and look for opportunities to move as far right as possible.

Pay attention for traffic backing up while traveling between fields, and look for opportunities to ease them. Move off the road, if possible, to allow for backups to clear.

When possible, removing combine’s harvesting heads to reduce their width

By sharing the road and making safety a priority, officials said drivers and farmers can work together to ensure a safe fall harvest.