RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Half Century of Progress farm show kicked off in Rantoul on Thursday, in spite of the sweltering heat.

Thousands didn’t let the heat keep them away from seeing the latest in agriculture, and organizers ran the show as usual all day. There were new and older model tractors and a live demonstration of work in the field.

One exhibitor said he thinks more people will come later this weekend once it’s cooler.

“Tomorrow add Saturday are going to be very big,” Cyrus Wilke said. “And John [Frederickson] said he thinks that Sunday is going to be bigger than normal just because of how hot it is going to be., today and tomorrow.”

Frederickson, the co-chairman of the show, said they usually get 10,000 people a day. The gates open at 7 a.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. A full schedule of events can be found by clicking here.