Piatt County Tops State in Soybean Production

PIATT COUNTY (WCIA)–Usually Piatt County is one of the nations largest soybean producers.

2020 was no exception. Figures released by the US Department of Agriculture show Piatt County was once again was once again number one in the state in that category.

Topflight GM Derrick Bruhn said this is a reflection of the work ethic and dedication of local producers.

In 2020, Piatt Count averaged 70.5 bushels per acre. This makes them the 3rd largest producer in the country.

“When I look at those numbers and what that means in dollars, it brings more value back to the local economy,” Bruhn said. “That’s something that’s good for everyone.”

Previously, Piatt County has been the state’s most productive soybean county four times in the last decade.

Champaign and Macon County by comparison produced 65 bushels per acre last year. For reference, a bushel of soybeans weighs 60 lbs. That means Piatt would’ve produced 300 more lbs per acre than the former two counties.