CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — An agricultural training program at Parkland College will be getting a major expansion thanks to its benefactor.

AGCO Corporation and Parkland announced on Tuesday that the college will construct a new, state-of-the-art training center using a $5 million donation from the company. The facility will house a new AGCO Agriculture Service Technician Associate in Applied Science (A.A.S) degree program, giving students experience with AGCO equipment and other new technologies.

“The AGCO Agriculture Service Technician A.A.S. degree program at Parkland is an exciting commitment that will help educate the technicians of tomorrow that our dealers and farmers need to keep feeding the world,” said ACGO executive Seth Crawford. “Parkland College’s longstanding reputation for excellence in agriculture education and diesel technology makes it a perfect location to train AGCO’s future technicians.”

“Parkland is pleased to grow its relationship with AGCO to meet the expanding need for skilled technicians to support agricultural equipment dealers and farmers,” said Dr. Pamela Lau, Parkland College President. “Building on the success of our Midwest Center for Precision Agriculture and the expertise of our faculty, we look forward to expanding our training capabilities with this AGCO-specific program and facility. We commend AGCO leadership for their strategic vision and look forward to welcoming the next generation of technicians to campus this fall.”

Groundbreaking on the new facility will begin in the summer of 2023. Classes for the program will start in the fall, with students sponsored by AGCO dealerships, with classes starting in the fall.