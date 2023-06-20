CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — It is a critical time for farmers. There’s a saying that crops need to be “knee high by the Fourth of July,” but an ongoing drought is making it tough for corn and soybeans to thrive.

As crops continue growing, the need for rain grows as well, and most of Central Illinois is desperate for rain.

Crops in Champaign County are on track for their July 4 pace but crops in Tuscola are much higher. Toby Ring lives in Douglas County, which got 1.5 inches of rain last weekend. The rain was soaked up by the crops fast.

But Ring said his friends in Champaign County were not as lucky and it is showing. This is a make-or-break week, Ring said, and if Champaign County doesn’t get rain soon, it could cut production drastically.

“We’re kind of in a crucial stage right now,” Ring said. “All is not lost, we still have the opportunity for a pretty good crop, but we need some help from Mother Nature.”

Ring said that there is good news: supply and demand. Crop prices will go up if farmers are short on bushels, and the market has already responded to the news of a drought.

People driving by some fields may see corn leaves start to curl up due to the drought, but Ring said this is just a defense mechanism and it’s not all doom and gloom. But Central Illinois really does need some rain.