Harvest Heritage: Woman uses social media to show importance of dairy industry

ROSAMOND, Ill. (WCIA) — When the Illinois Dairy Industry handed out awards recently to its volunteers, the top award was presented to a young woman from Rosamond.

Leanne Casner not only spends days and nights in a milking parlor, she is the Illinois Dairy Industry’s Top Public Relations Point Person.

“We milk 210 cows. We do milk them three times a day. We milk them at 6:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.,” said Casner. And me and my dad do all three milkings. And we have some hired hands who help us with that. We do have about 600 acres of farm ground as well. We grow most of our own feed for the cows here.

“It’s a family business. Dairy farming is not a job, it’s a lifestyle. it’s not a 9 to 5 job. You think about it all the time. Just like I said you work all day and then we have a night shift and you work 365 days a year, but I think it’s important because of the family aspect.”

And when she is not milking, she is promoting dairy in-person and online, which got her a top recognition from the Illinois Dairy Industry. We get a lot of school groups and other organizations, and just individuals coming out to tour. We let people out here to tour so people learn about dairy and why we do what we do, and why we do it that way,” said Casner. “But I have also started a Facebook page, Daily Dose of Dairy. And I did that because I realized what we see in the media and even movies show you a certain way, and they are not always accurate.”



And father Matthew Clavin is proud of his daughter’s PR efforts. “She’s doing a lot for the dairy, I mean like social media.”



When asked how important that is for the dairy industry, Clavin said it was vital. “Real important for the public to know what’s going on out here. They don’t know what a farm is. Its very important what she does.”