LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Tim Hassinger, a Livingston county farm boy, has been named agribusiness leader of the year by the National Agri-Marketing Association.

“We lived three miles outside of town. Family farm, very typical back then, corn, soybeans, we had livestock,” Hassinger said. “Two brothers, mom and dad, and I have very fond memories of that farm.”

And then becoming the CEO of Dow AgroSciences, what did you learn on the farm that allowed you to rise to such a lofty position?

“Learning the basics of agriculture is important. In the end, all of the companies that I have been involved in, whether it is Dow Agrosciences, Lindsay and now Intellinair, your customer is that farm, that farmer,” Hassinger replied. “And so my key learnings from growing up was one, understanding who eventually became my customer, I think that was a key factor. Another one is, I think the collaboration and teamwork dynamic for me growing up on a farm.”

A speaker at the recent U of I Ag Tech summit, Hassinger has served as CEO of all those companies and was named Agribusiness leader of the year by Publisher Lynn Henderson of AgriMarketing Magazine.

“Tim’s a naturally born leader and was a natural choice to be our agrimarketer of the year,” Henderson said. “So he’s had just a fantastic career and as a result, NAMA honored and recognized him for his excellence and his leadership and give back to the industry. So congratulations Tim on a really well-deserved award.”

Agriculture is the foundation for a very successful corporate career.

That’s what I know,” Hassinger said. “I’ve started with ag, I went to school here at the University of Illinois for an ag degree and I have been in ag my entire career.”