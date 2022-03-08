CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Current farmland prices in Central Illinois approaching the $20,000 per acre level, but that doesn’t mean it’s getting sold.

Many farms in the region are well beyond their centennial and will soon put up a 200-year plaque.

“My great, great grandfather on my mother’s side came from Ohio in 1856 and bought land,” said George Muirhead. “And some of that land we are farming now.”

Some lay claim to history.

“About 140-ish, 145 years ago, Wentworths started farming in this part of Central Illinois and its been passed down from generation to generation and I’m now the sixth generation of Wentworth farmers here in Macon County,” said Nathan Wentworth. “My great grandpa was one of the first farmers in Macon County to plant soybeans here.”

Vic Riddle of Wapella has some deep roots also.

“My mother’s side of the family owns the farm now that I am operating,” Riddle said. “And I have a great, great grandfather named Peter Crum who was originally living in Indiana, saw opportunity in Illinois, bought the first 40 acres in 1836. We are fortunate enough to still have paperwork and the deed for that day.”

And don’t ask to buy the farmland owned by Dyke Piatt and sister Tamzin Holman. They won’t sell it.

“It’s been passed down for 190 years,” Dyke said.

“It’s not about money,” Tamzin said.

That’s really what the heritage of farmland is about. It’s not about money, it’s about that bloodstream and the pride that people take in it.

Not even for $20,000 an acre.