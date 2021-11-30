Harvest Heritage: Kollmann Family

ALTAMONT, Ill. (WCIA) – When you incorporate children into a family business, it provides an opportunity for them to learn how to work, as well as principles for their future life.

On this edition of Harvest Heritage, we are honored to be on the farm of Alan Kollmann. Kollmann is President of the Illinois Pork Producers Association.

“We’re at my hometown of Altamont, Illinois,” Kollmann said. “We have a 1,000-contract finish barn, and then we also operate a farrow-to-feeder pig finish building. We have show pig sows and we finish feeder pigs all the way out to finish.”

Kollman relies on his family to manage everything.

“It’s slowly evolved,” Kollman said. “My wife and I have been married for over 20 years. We’ve got four children, three boys and one girl, and the family is a big part of what we do every day. If we don’t involve our kids, we feel that we haven’t achieved our goal for the day.”

One of those is eldest son Jared.

“We got stuff to do. We’ve got hogs to breed, barns to check, got to make sure the feeder is full, make sure they’ve got water and feed,” Jared said. “It’s a big part of my life and how I became the man I am today because of Dad. He’s raised me up the way I should be.”

“Jared takes care of the contract finish barn, that’s got the farrow to finish feeder pigs in it,” Kollmann said. “And then Justin and Eric take care of the gestating sows and the farrowing sows and the little pigs.”

Kollmann is not only overseeing his pork operation but is also leading the Illinois Pork Producers.

“They keep me very well informed; they need to know what my schedule looks like and I need to know what their schedule looks like,” Kollmann said.

Why does he do what he does?

“I just enjoy it. Pigs have been a part of my life since I was little. My dad had sows when I was growing up. We just like to raise animals for the production of pork and to feed people in the world,” Kollmann said. “All three boys have got a huge interest in farming and I think that’s where Michelle and I just need to follow their direction and teach them, this is the right financial steps to take to achieve your goals in life. And with their ages of 20, 17, 15, and 12, you kind of want to set them up the right way whenever they are little, so they will understand there are responsibilities to go with that.”