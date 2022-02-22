CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs has been around a long time, but it has never been lead by a woman.

Until Jill Hardesty took the reigns last month.

“My parents were on the Fisher Fair Board in Fisher in northwest Champaign County, and that’s where we lived,” Hardesty said. “And since they were on the Fair Board, I was wanting to go to Fair Board meetings and that’s how it all started.”

As an adult, she was asked to be on the Fisher Fair Board and served 21 years as secretary, followed by six years as President, and became doubly involved with the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs.

“I knew I was on the state board at that time, and I knew I was going to be getting much more busy and I’ve stepped back into the secretary position,” Hardesty said. “So this is actually my 31st fair, this will be in “22, and I will be secretary all but six years.”

“The last 15 years, the IAAF asked me to be Vice President. I was Vice President for two years, I was president of the central zone for four years, the next two years – ’22 and ’23 – I am president of the state organization.

Charlyn Ware, the Secretary-Treasurer of the State Fair Board, is looking forward to Hardesty’s leadership.

“Jill is going to be an amazing president,” Ware said. “She is so personable, she is not afraid to get her hands dirty, she’s been at the Fisher community fair forever and she’s the one that gets it done. I think that training is going to make her an amazing president.”

And Hardesty is passing down her heritage.

“My youngest son is on our fair board. He’s one of our directors at Fisher,” Hardesty said. “He got on probably seven or eight years ago. We were looking for a director and he asked me who we thought would be a good director and he came to me and said, ‘Why not me?'”