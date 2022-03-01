DWIGHT, Ill. (WCIA) — Go back several generations in your family, and there my well be a connection to a farm.

Brian Severson and his family at Dwight specialize in growing grains that your grandfathers grew.

“We’re trying to go back and find the old grains that got lost after World War II. During World War II, it turned to production and everybody wanted large yields and gave up some of the taste and the quality,” Severson explained. “We’re trying to find those varieties and bring them back and raise them. A lot of those were raised using organic methods, that’s what farming was before World War II.”

What kind of grains are we talking about?

“We found an oat that the hull falls off by itself. It’s called the hullless oat. It’s Avena nuda instead of Avena sativa,” Severson responded. “We’ve got three wheats that we have been raising. One of them is an old heirloom wheat that was brought from Turkey by the Mennonites in the 1800’s. We have a red corn out of the Appalachians called bloody butcher, a yellow corn that got brought from the Carolinas to just before the Civil War to Illinois called Henry Moore. We have a white corn called Tennessee Red Cob, a blue corn that came out of the American Southwest from the Hopi Indians, a Blue Hopi. We have a popcorn, raised by the Amish in Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Dutch, butter flavor.”

Severson said raising those crops is a challenge.

“They don’t stand like they used to, they don’t dry down like they used to, they fall over. These oats have a real bad habit of falling over,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for a lot of the breeding that had gone into these feed grains the last 100 years. They have changed.”