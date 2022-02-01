Harvest Heritage: Doug North

CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Doug North is retired, but still raises shorthorn cattle just to the southeast of Clinton. He’s a leader in the Prairie Beef Association, which focuses a lot of its energy on youngsters.

“We do a lot for the kids; we have two college scholarships we offer every year, we have two high school scholarships we offer every year if they are Prairie Beef members,” North said. “We support most of the local shows around here, especially DeWitt, Piatt, and Macon County which is where Prairie Beef is in the 4-H show, the Piatt County fair, the Macon County Jackpot, Farmer City Jackpot, the Memorial Day show in Lincoln, and I’m probably missing one, but we do support the kids and work with the kids. We put on fitting clinics, showmanship clinics. We’ve had clinics on feeding, and grooming. We just try to help the kids in anyway we can.”

Even long term student-teacher relationships.

“I had her under my wing since she was 9 and she’s 22 now and she’s showing in open shows, North said. “She just loves it. She owns her own cows that are at my place and we own cows together.”

That young lady is Grace Clark, who now manages the DeWitt County Farm Bureau.

“He’s pretty much family to me. He helped raise me to be the person that I am and he was the reason that I was able to show cows in 4-H and be successful with that,” Clark said. “He just basically let me come in, use his barn, use his supplies and his cattle and he gave me the opportunity to show livestock because he’s passionate about that and he wanted to help the youth find their niche in that and become passionate about it as well.”

And there is every reason to believe the future is bright.

I hope that when my grandkids are my age that this is still going on,” North said.