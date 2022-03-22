URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Happy Agriculture Day to you. We are with Dean German Bollero at the College of ACES at the University of Illinois. Does Argentina have a National Agriculture Day?

“Yes, yes,” Bollero said. “There is a National Agriculture day in Argentina, July 2nd, and like everywhere in the world, we celebrate what farmers do in providing food and fiber everywhere in the world and it is great we can celebrate it here in the United States.”

That’s right and as he said, we are celebrating farmers everywhere. What sort of a message do you have for farmers and consumers here today on National Agriculture Day?

We are celebrating the hard work of farmers that provide and abundant source of food and fiber at prices that society could benefit from,” Bellero said. “And I also think we are celebrating the fact that agriculture is the major part of the economy in the United States and in Illinois. It is the number one industry in Illinois. And also the fact that agriculture is conforming its self in being an agent of change for environmental quality and climate change as well. I think we also have to celebrate the fact that agriculture is also developing a lot of great jobs, for people to come, younger generations to come into the agriculture sector and research parts of food, agriculture and natural resources. And all of those things make agriculture great, and we are celebrating.”

We appreciate Dean German Bollero of the U of I College of ACES being with us today on National Agriculture Day.