CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — We want to introduce you to someone who has impacted the agronomic practices of an uncountable number of farmers, helping them with many environmental challenges.

That person is Dan Schaefer, and he was singled out at last week’s Soybean Summit for all he’s done for Illinois farmers since the early 1970’s.

“About 31 years in ag retail full time with Illini FS. I was a crop specialist, certified crop advisor and worked with farmers throughout Illini FS’s trade area. Every season we sat down and we planned out soil testing,” Shaefer said. “I felt soil testing was very important to track the longevity of how long we were applying fertilizer, where those numbers were going, when they got too high we cut back on fertilizer. Some on-farm, if you would, projects, some discovery projects.”

“Some projects that some farmer would ask the question, and we would try to answer that question on his farm,” Shaefer continued. “The natural fit was, we’d start doing the nitrogen rate trials, the MRTN, and that was probably my first realization that we really need to pay attention to what we do when we applied nutrients. It’s not just affecting that farm and that crop, its affecting a whole watershed and the rivers and stuff contained in that watershed.”

Schaefer works with the Fertilizer and Chemical Association on research projects funded by the Nutrient Research and Education Council, such as those directed by the U of I’s Lowell Gentry.

“Well Dan Schaefer is a very practical agronomist with a lot of experience and I don’t think we could get all this research done without him,” Gentry said. “He knows the farmers we work with, he can speak their language better than I can, so its important to have him as a liaison between the university and the farmers that we work with.”

Schaefer said he’s happy to see younger folks following in his footsteps.

“Illinois Soybean Association, Illinois Corn Growers, they’re bringing young people into the fold now,” Schafer said. “There’s younger folks that are going to take up these questions and answer them on farmers fields and I think that’s great.”