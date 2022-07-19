CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — This week, the Association of Illinois Soil and Water Conservation Districts is holding its annual meeting in Springfield. Conservation-minded farmers from across the state are gathered to discuss new technologies and practices.

Pat Wolf headed up USDA’s Soil Conservation Office in Ohio for many years, but then retired to his granddad’s farm in Christian County.

“We’ve planted some trees, we’ve done a lot of fertility improvement, we have installed a wide variety of soil erosion control practices,” Wolf said. “We try to do things to make our water quality better and to make sure we don’t have any excess nutrients leaving the farm.

Dirk Rice of Philo tracks his conservation skills back to his father.

“He was very conservation-minded and that was a big thing right there,” Rice said. “I started farming in 1985 and we started working with no-till then and that was something I remember him talking about and my grandfather, the things he was interested in.”

Ken Lehmann said the conservation efforts with his brother Art began 40 years ago with no-till farming on their farm at Strawn.

“We kind of transitioned on to zone tillage and strip tillage which we do in the fall,” Ken said.

“We probably cover well over two-thirds of our crop acres with swine manure,” Art said. “So it’s a sustainable cycle.”

Conservation is a high priority for Marty Marr in Jacksonville.

“With all the climate issues that have come to the forefront these days and the environmental concerns and everything, we’ve been, like many farms, involving more and more conservation all the time,” Marr said. “And this is another effort here just to come up with another option for us in that area to make sure we’re better equipped to meet the challenges that come along in those conservation type practices.”