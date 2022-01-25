Harvest Heritage: Building the sheep industry

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Purebred livestock breeders are taking action to ensure youngsters have show animals when the county fair season rolls around.

Most youngsters in the junior show at the fair enter the show ring with only one animal, said purebred sheep breeder Darrell Hall of Moweaqua, who wants to see more long term breeding operations.

“The market industry, meaning the market lamb, the steer business, the barrow business, those people come in, they’ll spend big money, they’ll buy them for their kids, and its only the summer season,” Hall said. “Then at the end of the summer, those animals have gone to market, and they don’t have to worry about taking care of them, feeding them, farrowing them, calving them, lambing them. That’s all the work part.”

He’s trying to encourage young people like Lydia Pul of Morgan County to become breeders, instead of just showing market lambs.

“I hope that we can get 10 or 15 young people her age into the purebred breed, the oxfords,” Hall said. “And if we can keep one or two of those to go on later in life, because most of them like her will do it through until they go to college, and then Mom and Dad, ‘Oh, this is too much work. We’re not going to do this without you around to do the work.’

The Hanson family of rural Clifton has tried a different route to expand the sheep industry, also helping youngsters get started by providing show lambs.

“People that buy here, he also goes and helps and supports them. It’s not like they are buying an animal and they go home,” Ed Hanson said. “They buy an animal and they call him for support because if our animals don’t do good, we don’t sell more next year. It’s really a full meal deal is what I’m saying.”

“Its really a family event, and we like to make them part of our family,” said E.N. Hanson, Ed’s son. “Its always been a legacy for our community to have good livestock. We’ve always seen what everyone has done in the past, and we’ve finally got the quality of livestock in our area completely changed just by showing more competition at our local county fair.

Two sheep breeding families working toward the future of their industry.