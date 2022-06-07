CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Sometimes brothers don’t play well together, but others farm well together.

Kyle and Ryan Meece are known throughout east-central Illinois for their efforts to help other farmers build corn and soybean yields as United Prairie agronomists. They also help father Ron Meece manage their family farm near Monticello.

“My younger brother Ryan and myself are very, very involved,” Kyle said. “We have been our whole lives, but probably within the last five or six years, have continued to get more invested in the farming operation as we’ve acquired and are farming some of our own acres as well as investing in some of the acres Dad’s farmed for a number of years now.”

And don’t tell their dad, but the family farm has become a research farm.

“We do a ton of research here,” Kyle said.

“We’ve done well, he’s done well, and the return on investment was there at the farmgate,” Ryan said. “And that’s what we’re looking for each and every day.”

In northern Christian County are brothers R.D. and Calvin Elder, who measure their operation in hundreds of acres, unlike their neighbors who farm acreage in the thousands. R.D. said that is one of their biggest challenges.

“The challenges on our side of the operation is staying relevant to everybody, landlords and everybody, economy of scale is a little tough,” R.D. said. “We’ve got to run older equipment and work on it and its competitive out here. We’ve got to stay out in front.”

To do that, Calvin said they have a distinct division of labor.

“We pretty much each got our own little thing,” Calvin said. “He runs the combine, I do the planting. He does the marketing, I do a lot of the mechanics. He does the fertilizer, and stuff like that.

Dave Carr and his brother Jac got their start in farming in southern Macon County with their father. He hopes the heritage will continue with his niece Michelle.

“Jac and I went to college and when we got out, we expanded into hogs so we could farm, and now we are going to move on and Michelle is hopefully going to farm. Don’t have hogs anymore but Michelle’s going to farm,” Dave said. “My brother, we farmed together forever. We [Dave and his wife] weren’t fortunate enough to have any kids, but he did and Michelle shows a lot of interest and she wants to farm, so it worked out good for me.”