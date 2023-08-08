GILMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Sweet corn stands across Central Illinois are finally starting to open after a long and dry summer delayed the corn harvest.

Famers have been feeling the effects of the weather all season. In Gilman, Parkside Farmer Stand only just started to sell its sweet corn, whereas in a regular year, they would have had their product available in mid-July.

“I do four plantings. The first planting was pretty severely affected by the drought that we had, so the ears were too small to sell,” Clint Keigher said. “I’m on my second planting right now, and they’re nice big ears.”

He said a cold spring also delayed his planting, which led to a prolonged harvest.

Parkside Farm Stand also sells pumpkins in the fall as well, but those are expected to be ready on time.