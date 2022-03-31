OAKWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — When corn and soybeans are planted in the spring, they are coated with a variety of chemicals that ward off disease and insects and help them grow.

Travis Albin owns Illini Seed Sales of Oakland and custom treats about 12,000 units of soybeans every spring for farmers across the Cornbelt.

What’s the common formula for a seed treatment that is popular?

“This season, a lot of customers are ordering just our base fungicide and insecticide treatment, which is either cruisermax vibrants or seed shield max,” Albin said. “And almost everyone is adding a plant growth regulator just to help mitigate some of the early season stresses that a soybean goes through when they are planted early, which is bioforge advance.”

If we move from an early season planting to a mid-season planting, then your bioforge advance, that phases out and we’ve just got inoculant on?

“Yes. Because the bioforge advance helps with some of those early season stresses, you don’t see the yield bump as great as if you plant later in the season,” Albin said. “But the early planted stuff, you’ll see three to five bushel increase on your yield just running that with the seed treatment. But if you get into May, you might see a bushel or two.”

How many different treatments, how many different products are you putting on a seed bean?

“We will put up to four products on it,” Albin said. “We’ll put three liquids and we have a finishing powder called Assist that helps with the flowability through a planter. So we could put up to four products on a bean. Most guys will only get three products.”

Well there’s only so much real estate on a seed bean.

“You can treat with about six fluid ounces per unit, would be the most product you could put on a unit of soybeans,” Albin said. “But with most of the stuff we’re running, it’s a low enough use rate there’s still some real estate left on there.”

We’ll have Travis turn on his seed treater and show that to you on our weekend program, Midwest Ag This week, which runs on Saturday.