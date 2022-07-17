CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — On Thursday, we reported the drought stress on the corn crop in east central Illinois, but now we want to check on the impact that a lack of sufficient rain is having on the soybean crop.

Your beans are hopefully in full bloom and the canopy starting to close. But in some places in Illinois, there’s a little bit of water stress.

Logan Woodward is a crop physiologist at the University of Illinois.

Stu Ellis: Logan, I think a lot of farmers know when that field of beans turns silver, it’s probably under stress.

Logan Woodward: Yes, that’s correct. Once we start seeing some lack of moisture like we have been in many areas of Illinois, you notice in your soybean fields where these terminal trifoliates are starting to flip their side up and we are seeing a lot of gray and silver soybean fields. That’s a very good indication of showing some drought stress in our fields.

Stu Ellis: Why does it do that?

Logan Woodward: It does that because it’s a mechanism to try to conserve moisture. So when it flips its side up, it kind of reflects sunlight away. So once it starts flicking these leaves up, it’s ultimately not photosynthesizing and it is conserving water for itself.

Stu Ellis: They usually come back overnight or early in the morning.

Logan Woodward: Correct. It really starts to happen once you get later in the day when the sunlight is beating down, but if you start seeing it early in the day, that is really bad. Most soybeans will do that if they are under stress, but there is definitely some variability. Centrain soybean plants are better at conserving water themselves, and so there is definitely some variability depending on the variety that you plant.

Stu Ellis: Well Logan, if the crop is under stress now and the leaves are turning up, is yield shot at this point or is there still opportunity to make yield?

Logan Woodward: Not necessarily, Stu. We are seeing some moisture stress right now, but if we are able to catch some rain and get enough moisture in the month of August, we can still save our soybean yields.

We appreciate the information from Logan Woodward. He’s part of the Crop Physiology Field Day coming up on August 4th; that will be in that morning. They are inviting all farmers to visit them at the South First Street facility of the Crop Sciences Field Center.