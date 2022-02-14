FORREST, Ill. (WCIA) — To close out National FFA week, the Prairie Central FFA Chapter is putting on a farm and home show on Feb. 26 at the Elementary Gym in Forrest.

Dozens of exhibitors, a pork burger lunch, free admission and more chances to buy the winning raffle ticket for a gem of a tractor: a 1948 Farmall H.

“We’re raffling it off at the auction,” said Prairie Central chapter historian Nathan Clenert. “It’s new to us, we just restored it this year, we just finished it yesterday. It was the final day we actually got it all done bring it today to Gordyville to start selling tickets for it.

So this is a raffle to do what for the chapter?

“So this raffle, we’ll sell tickets for the tractor and this money will go toward our chapter maybe to help out in the community,” said Andrew Slagel, President of the Prairie Central chapter. “We also compete at the national and state levels in CDEs through FFA, which are just kind of events, and so then we might make a trip to state convention which is down in Springfield, so we have to cover meals, board and stuff like that.”

What all have you done to the tractor? Where did it come from? And what all have you done to it?

Nathan Clenert

“I’m not 100% sure on where it came from. We’ve done pretty much about everything we can do to it,” Clenert said. “We’ve redone the engine, redone the head, we’ve put in new sleeves, new pistons, redone all the paint, sandblasted it, new paint, pretty much everything. New tires on it, a new smoke stack. Pretty much, if you can look at it, its either got new paints or is new.”

Details again on the raffle. Where can people get tickets and when is the raffle going to be held?

“They can contact a member in FFA, the advisors. Also we have a farm and home show coming up,” Slagel said. “Its February 26th and they can come visit that and we’ll be selling tickets there. And this will be auctioned off on March 17th at our annual auction and hog roast.”