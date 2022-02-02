From the Farm: PACE Crop Insurance

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A new crop insurance program will be an option this year for farmers who typically apply their nitrogen after their corn is growing, but weather prevents that from happening.

The PACE crop insurance program is new this year. It was reviewed last night for the members of the Central Illinois Marketing Club by Vince Reincke, a farmer and crop insurance specialist for Strategic Farm Marketing.

“We talked about the PACE program, which allows us to take a little bit of extra coverage for split applying nitrogen. It gives us some coverage in case we don’t get that nitrogen split applied in the timely manner that we want to. That PACE program or PACE product does add some cost, but at least it helps us protect against that untimely application,” Reincke said. “Now the unfortunate part of it is, when we look at the value versus the cost, it doesn’t look like it’s a consideration for many producers in 2022 in the corn coverage. However, as we look ahead, it’s that type of ingenuity or innovative product that we want to keep looking for as we continue down the road of crop insurance.”

PACE was conceived by the Illinois Corn Growers and assembled by U of I ag. economists Gary Schnitkey and Bruce Sherrick. And Reincke says it is a work in progress.

“Certainly, we appreciate all the folks that have worked so hard in putting that together, and I think it is important to give consideration to that product in their own operation and in their own soils, but certainly it’s one of those products that, just like every product, is just a work in progress and we keep making it better as time goes on,” Reincke said. “So yes, there are some changes that we need to look at as we look ahead for it to be a more inviting product to use, but at the same time it’s nice to see those innovations at work and all the folks that continue to work to bring those innovations to the crop insurance industry.”

We’ll have his suggestions for improvement of PACE on our weekend show, Midwest Ag this week.