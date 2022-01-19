From the Farm: Nitrogen fertilizer application

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many farmers will not be putting on the typical amount of nitrogen on their corn this year, but Illinois crop production specialist Emerson Nafziger said only put on what its economically justified.

“Well I think the same general principle that high nitrogen prices without a similar increase in the corn price means that we should cut back some on how much we put on. The more expensive nitrogen is, the more that cutback should be and the UAN or urea-based products generally are a little more expensive,” Nafziger said. “I like anhydrous as a source of nitrogen, not only because it is usually a lower cost, but also because it tends to stay where its put better than the other forms do. It takes a while for it to convert to nitrate in the soil, and nitrate is the form that water moving through the soil can carry deep and even out the tile lines.”

“So I wouldn’t give up on anhydrous, but many people for spring applications are generally-minded or equipped, and may even have tanks for UAN, so you want to use the system that you have,” Nafziger continued. “And in that case, just use it wisely and manage it so that we can minimize losses and keep most of it available there for the crop.”

Nafziger strongly suggested calculating nitrogen rates with the use of the on-line calculator.

“This year, we hope people can use that calculator and speak with their agronomist and say ‘What should I do, now that nitrogen is twice the price,'” Nafziger said. “For those that have been using, let’s say more than adequate amounts, this would certainly be the year to bring that down to something that is a little closer to what our researching is showing would be an appropriate amount, given these price ratios.”