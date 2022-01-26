From the Farm: More biodiesel demand

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The cooking oil in a kitchen pantry is primarily soybean oil, the main ingredient in soy diesel that reduces objectional fumes from buses and semi-trucks.

In the past year, oil has replaced protein meal as the more valuable part of soybeans. That is the result of efforts by the National Biodiesel Board, of which Greg Anderson is one of the leaders.

“That’s unprecedented. I’ve never seen crushers crush for oil; its always been the meal, and oil has always been a biproduct down through the years as kind of a leftover product, and now it’s the most monetarily valuable thing coming out of the crushing plants,” Anderson said. “And what has really changed the dynamics of that has been the demand for biodiesel and renewable diesel, to the point where now the demand for soybean oil and other feedstocks is so vital, and so important, and has grown so much that we’re seeing that shift. It’s been a good win for America’s soybean farmers because about 13% of the value of a bushel now comes directly because of biodiesel and renewable diesel.”

Anderson, a soybean farmer from Nebraska, said soy diesel has become a popular home heating oil.

“That goes into millions of homes and thousands of commercial buildings,” Anderson said. “And the Providence Resolution that happened a couple of years ago – which was in Providence, Rhode Island – some 300 people in the oil heat industry came together, and said they were going to switch exclusively to biodiesel for heat by the year 2050.

And its fueling air and seaborne transportation.

“Globally as we look at biodiesel and renewable diesel, shipping companies such as Maersk have corporate goals to reduce carbon reduction by 50% by the year 2030 and number one on their list is biodiesel,” Anderson said. “We’re going to see more of it in marine applications and we’re going to see sustainable aviation fuel come into play by the airlines in the next 10 years in a big way.

A bigger demand for soybean acres, apparently.