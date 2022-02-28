ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Corn is used for many things, but it could also be fed to livestock to produce pork and beef in Illinois.

Nick Anderson has been Director of Business Development since the Illinois Livestock Development Group began over two decades ago, helping expand livestock production.

“When people are thinking about projects and what do they have to do to build a new livestock farm, and really this time of year, I get a lot more calls from cattlemen because mud and winter conditions and all those things pop up and its at the front of their mind,” Anderson said. “We’ve seen some interest here lately and there’s a little more clarity in the market that’s going to give producers a good feeling to say. ‘Hey, let’s expand our livestock business or grow it or improve it.'”

Does that apply to pork or beef, more of one or the other?

“In Illinois, pork is kind of the number one commodity on the livestock side, but beef is growing. And really Illinois lends itself to that when you think about co-products and the lay of the land that we have here,” Anderson said. “So we’ve seen some increase in beef numbers here in the state and its really the next generation coming up and growing what dad or grandpa had and maybe expanding on it. So that’s a real good feeling in the marketplace and I think it’s a tribute to young people looking for other ways to generate income on the farm as they are farming their operation and growing it. And livestock is an opportunity.”

Anderson said the Illinois Livestock Facilities Management Act has been a good roadmap.

“We’ve got a good set of rules out here in the marketplace. We don’t feel they need to change. We’ve done it for the last 25 years and really done a nice job,” Anderson said. “We still have to address those issues and really most of that comes from a changing urban and consumer market that doesn’t understand livestock. That’s the other part of our job; we’ve got to educate, like we are here today, not only to talk about opportunities in the beef industry, but to the consumer market what our products are about and what they provide locally and all that comes together in the synergy in the livestock business.”