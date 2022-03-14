MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Last week we told you about the Ag Tech Expo at Parkland College in Champaign, designed to plug students into a career. Lakeland College at Mattoon did the same.

Ryan Orrick heads up the agriculture program at Lakeland, which opens many doors for students.

“We’re going through all those career opportunities and the programs we have to get them on that path,” Orrick said. “So we have everything from agriculture transfer to pre-vet, those students looking at John Deere technology, diesel and ag power technology, horticulture, so we really got really about nine different majors within agriculture. So we are exposing those students today at the ag open house about those opportunities that await them here at Lakeland College.”

With all of the empty jobs out there in the agriculture world, there will be jobs waiting for them when they graduate.

“We have more jobs than we have students,” Orrick said. “There’s a lot of opportunities out there if you are looking for a career in agriculture. Now’s a great time to be looking at agriculture for a major.”

Corroborating that is Jim Fleming of Agri-Search in Arthur. He and his colleagues have many open jobs for people with agriculture backgrounds, one of which is for a farm equipment technician in Indiana.

“The unique thing about that job is they have their own plane. So they fly you to wherever you need to go and most of the time you’re going to be home at night. That’s a big deal. We have opportunities in the grain industry. My colleague just took a job for an organic farm in Hawaii that pays very well. So there’s not a lack of jobs,” Fleming said. “We need good sales people, we need people that will show up for work and come and be passionate about the industry. Some of the old traditional roles we are starting to see change as technology changes. These service technicians that are working on these large tractors and combines, there’s so much electronics to that, but if you want to work in the industry, we’ll find a place for you.”