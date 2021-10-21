From the Farm: Kurt Coffey Promotion

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Ashmore, Charleston, the Gary Coffey family and everyone in those parts of Coles and Edgar counties are celebrating the corporate promotion of Kurt Coffey, who now has responsibility for Case IH in North America.

“Our farm is between Kansas and the Tuscola area, whereas Charleston is where I went to school basically when I was up to 18 or so,” Coffey said. “That’s home. That’s where I go when I go home to the farm. That’s home.”

Kurt Coffey has presided over the successful Case IH marketing campaign of “Built by Farmers.”

“The cornerstone of our booth is a campaign that is 2-3 years old called built by farmers,” Coffey said. “It is all about employees that work here, that were raised on a farm, and they are the marketers, they are the designers. They are the leaders that understand and empathize with the struggles of farming. And our campaign, isn’t just a campaign, it’s what we live.”

He takes the position being vacated by Scott Harris, who has been named Case IH Global president and who paid tribute to his colleague and one of his best friends.

“Farmers are smart, they persevere through dynamic weather conditions, risk commodity pricing and the volatility that we experienced there,” Harris said. “They are the stewards of the land, they have accepted a mission to feed the world, they are stalwarts in their communities, and they have exceptional family values, and if you ask me to describe Kurt and the attributes that make him up, that’s what’s gotten him to where he is today.”

And after his corporate career…

“My aspiration is when I am blessed enough or privileged enough to say my career is at a retirement point, I’ll never retire,” Coffey said. “But my goal is to go back to the home farm one day.

Our congratulations to Kurt Coffey, his parents and extended family in the Ashmore area.