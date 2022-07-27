DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said that dredging Lake Decatur had a $200 million total cost and they don’t want to have to do it again. So they are working with farmers to help keep soil on farm fields instead of washing into the Lake Decatur watershed. Their efforts were outlined on Wednesday in a meeting presented by Macon and Piatt County Farm Bureaus.

The Lake Decatur Watershed is over 900 square miles, 75% of which is cropland. The City of Decatur hired Jeff Boeckler of Northwater Consulting to develop a strategy affecting farms in the watershed.

“Our big focus with one of the larger grant programs we’ve tried to secure are infield practices, cover crops, reducing the amount of tillage, better management of nutrients, incentivizing those practices,” Boeckler said. “Secondary to that, and this is where the city comes in, is incentivizing or helping farmers install what we call structural practices. We are offering or hoping to offer a lot of incentives, but we want to do it in a really deliberate way.”

“I talk about this concept all the time, a bang for the buck,” Boeckler continued. “We have a well over 500,000-acre watershed, we know that certain areas are contributing moreso than others, we want to be able to incentivize practices in those areas where we know we can get the greatest reductions in nutrients and sediment at the lowest dollar cost.”

Lake Manager Jennifer Gunter said she will help farmers pay for implementing agronomic practices keeping soil, nitrogen, and phosphates out of the lake and on their farms.

“We could look at anything that would reduce the erosion or the sediment or the nitrogen load,” Gunter said. “So it would be filter strips, or we could do waterways, terraces, any BMP’s like that.”

This is to reduce sediment, nitrogen, phosphates, anything like that. And she might even be able to help farmers with paperwork.

“The City of Decatur would like to offer help with the paperwork so it would not be so burdensome on the farmer,” Gunter said. “They would apply to the City of Decatur and if they would get funded, we would send someone out to survey and design and implement the project, and we would help with all the paperwork going through the whole process.”