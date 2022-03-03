CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Farmers may have learned from their dad how to hedge their grain, but they did not learn how to interpret today’s headlines and their impact on the grain market.

The market is only trading news events right now said Jeremy Glauner, the grain merchandiser at Topflight Grain in Monticello.

“I can’t tell you what job the market is trying to solve. The solution to me is, or rather the answer is, all we are trading is events. Putin drops a nuke, what happens next? What if he really drops it, ridiculously,” Glauner said. “If something was nuked in the ocean, does world trade go to a halt? Does corn go to $2? Say it falls on Ukraine, does corn go to $50? It’s such a dynamic time.”

“I would recommend to everyone, what you do in this environment is you de-risk, and whatever that means to you,” Glauner continued. “If you are still on old crop, and it’s house money, play it, I don’t care. If it’s your money, do what you want. But when you are looking at the new crop, and you are starting to dial in, this is a highly profitable level to farm, de-risking probably means making some sales and getting it off of your books and putting the risk onto, frankly, our books.”

“But that seems like the appropriate move in this market, where everything is coming unglued,” Glauner continued. “I don’t think you’ll regret making money. I think you could regret inaction. There is so much going on, its so complicated.”

We’ll have a longer conversation with Jeremy Glauner on our weekend show, Midwest Ag This Week on Saturday.