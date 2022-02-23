CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — We are observing National Grain Bin Safety Week with a series of visits with grain bin manufacturing companies.

Today, we hear from John Tuttle, the head of Sales and Marketing for Brock Bins.

“Bin safety is really a tragic issue and we face it every year. There are engulfments and people trapped in the grain every year. We certainly want to see that come to an end if at all possible and obviously the number one thing is just stay out of the bin,” Tuttle said. “I know that’s easy for me to say because there are times when you have to be in there. But when the grain is either in a position where it’s either out of condition, or you are moving grain in the bin, you should just simply never be in there. And if you need help or support around that, we recommend you contact one of our local dealers to help with that scenario.”

How would they resolve a problem with grain that is not flowing?

“Good question. So if grain is out of condition, it will have a tendency to bank up steeply, and then you have an avalanche risk and frankly that is where a lot of people get in trouble in a grain bin,” Tuttle responded. “But they can pursue it through other means, maybe some equipment into the bin. It’s a more safe approach than trying to get in there and move the grain yourself. And obviously, if you ever have to be in there for any reason, you want to make sure you have additional help in the bin, you are not in there by yourself.”

Tuttle said that someone spotting another person in the bin who has a phone is a lifeline for the person in the bin.