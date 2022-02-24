CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — About three dozen lives are lost every year in grain bins, with more in Illinois than any other state. As we proceed through Grain Bin Safety Week, there’s a lot of grain bin companies that want to make sure that nothing happens that would create a family tragedy.

John Hanig is product specialist with Sukup. What sort of a message does Sukup have for a farm family that wants to stay out of problems?

“The biggest thing is: never enter the grain bin when grain is in it. We hear a lot of stories; damaged grain in a bin, it will plug a sump, they’ll go in there with a pipe or a rod and try to unplug the sump and they get entrapped in grain and basically buried alive,” Hanig said. “We encourage people to stay out of the bin. If for some reason its an absolute must, make sure you are tied off with a safety harness, have another person up at the eve with you and somebody down below where the controls are that you can hear, you can communicate back and forth in case there is an incident. ‘Let’s kill the power, let’s shut the unload off, let’s stop grain from flowing.'”

Hanig said the flowing grain is what creates the problem.

As for tying somebody off, Hanig explained how that happens.

“We provide an eyebolt that mounts to the eve of every grain bin right beside the ladder,” Hanig said. “If I’ve got a safety harness on and a rope, my lifeline they call that, I can thread it through the eyebolt and I’m connected to the sidewall and that will keep me from getting down into the grain.”

Hanig said further that someone watching from outside the bin is going to be all the more important for someone in the bin.

“They are in eye contact with that person in case there is a cave in or collapse or a grain slide,” Hanig explained. “They can immediately holler down below to the person to shut the power off and again stop that grain from flowing and pulling the person down under.”

Making sure we take the corn out of the bin in a safe way.