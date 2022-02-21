CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — It’s National Grain Bin Safety Week. There are about 30 fatalities annually in grain bins. It varies from year to year, but the number does not decline. And Illinois has more than any other state.

Something that Anthony Finke of Chief Grain Bins would like to see is to never have an incident in a grain bin.

“That is our number one goal; to send everybody home safe at night. There is a lot of things we look at to increase the safety,” Finke said. “Probably the very first thing is the condition of your corn so you don’t create any bridging. But the safety features that are in place, stairs have become real popular instead of having to crawl ladders. The possibility of falling off ladders is a lot higher than going up stairs.”

Another safety feature Finke mentioned is the lock-out/tag-out system.

“Lock-out/tag-out is you have a little clamp that goes over any power box and your name associated with a padlock. And so you’ll put your name on that padlock when you go in there. If there’s multiple people in there, if there’s three different people in there, there’s three different padlocks on there and you cannot unlock that until all thee padlocks are off,” Finke explained. “That way, you know everybody’s out of the bin. Everybody is in a safe clear zone before power is restored and any sweeps or augers are started back up. It’s a safety precaution so if you are working on it, everyone is clear of that. So that is one of the major things we like to see is lock-out/tag-out.”

“We also like to see zero entry, if possible. So we have power sweeps that go in the bin that you can control from the outside and you don’t have to get in the bin to control them,” Finke continued. “There’s also tie-offs, so if you do have to enter the bin, you tie off to the roof with a safety harness so you won’t be sucked down in the grain, or the grain is bridged up and collapses, you won’t fall down in there.”

Great ideas from Anthony Finke of Chief Grain Bins and remember: it is your decision. Make sure that you are safe in Grain Bin Safety Week.