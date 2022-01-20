From the Farm: Fighting Tar Spot

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Tar Spot has been reducing yields around the Cornbelt for six years, costing farmers a lot income. It will be in cornfields again this year.

To reduce your loss from tar spot, University of Wisconsin plant pathologist Damon Smith says the keys are critical timing of the right fungicides and selecting the right corn hybrids.

“In 2021, we saw 40-, 50-, 60-bushel losses in some of those fields. Some were even higher than that, but those were some of the average ranges we saw across the Midwest; something that is certainly significant. In terms of management, we are learning that hybrids play a really significant role in this epidemic. And so you have to do some homework on the hybrid side to find some things that are resistant,” Smith said. “Nothing is immune but there are some things that are resistant, and we are looking at layering some other approaches such as residue management, fungicide applications on top of that and then just monitoring what is going on in season so we can time some of our fungicide applications at precisely the right time to maximize their benefits.”

Wet fields at night will hinder your tar spot fight.

“In my mind, its all about wetness, so if you’re seeing above average rainfall for your area, you’re walking out in these cornfields mid-morning, late-morning, and the canopy is still wet, meaning we have had a long dew period all through the evening, those two things alone drive this epidemic in my opinion,” Smith said. “And so if we have those two conditions as we move into that tassel timing, you know the weather has been conducive for these infections for tar spot.”

Smith said that temperature was also a factor to consider.

“Temperature is a bit of a factor, but the fungus doesn’t care if it gets to 100 degrees during the day. We learned that in 2021, it was very hot, especially for us in Wisconsin. We had very hot daytime temps and the fungus didn’t even slow down,” Smith said. “So it seems it’s the temperatures at night that coincides with those wetting epidemics. That’s what really drives it. So temperature is important, but people get really focused on the daytime temps and really it’s the night time temps in my opinion that drives this.”

We’ll have more on our weekend show, Midwest Ag This Week, and talk about specific fungicides and application timing.