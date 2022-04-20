URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — When farmers eventually get a chance to plant corn this year, they will start another year of fighting tar spot. It’s here to stay in the Cornbelt, and researchers at many universities are working hard to address it.

At the University of Illinois, Tiffany Jamann and Sarah Lipps are focused on corn genetics as a means of reducing the impact.

“I think it’s a problem that, unfortunately, is here to stay,” Jamann said. “The range continues to expand.

So it’s something we’re not going to get rid of.

I don’t think so,” Janmann responded. “Its one of those problems we’re going to have to manage going forward.”

And the best management of that would be?

“I think we are talking about tools in the toolbox when we are talking about disease management,” Jannman said. “So host resistance is one of those tools in the tool box, so growing resistant varieties. The other tools would be fungicides, so if you are scouting and you see the disease, to be able to apply fungicides and control how much.

“Another piece of that is crop rotation and sanitation,” she continued. “If you know the field has a history of tar spot, it would be a good idea to rotate to something that is a non-host so there is less pathogen in that field and hopefully when you go back to corn there is less disease present.

She said tar spot thrives in no-till, continuous corn.

“Tillage can also help as well,” Janmann said. “So if we bury the residue, the pathogen is not right at the surface ready to jump up to the corn crop when it comes up the next year.”

But the recommended time length between corn crops in a tar spot-infected field has not been determined.

“It’s a new disease. There is a lot of interest in it and I think, from what I’ve caught and heard, there’s a lot of people working on it,” Lipps said. “There is a lot of focus on studying the disease, developing resistance and really trying to understand the pathology and the pathos system. And as we understand the disease better, those management practices might change slightly to better improve the management of the disease and make it less of a risk.”