From the Farm: FFA Honorees

INDIANAPOLIS (WCIA) – The National FFA convention wrapped up in Indianapolis over the weekend and many FFA members in the WCIA-3 viewing area were honored.

We want to extend our congratulations to a pair of young ladies who received top national FFA awards in their respective livestock research divisions.

For the second successive year, Lizzie Schafer of Owaneco, a member of the Taylorville FFA Chapter, was the top national winner in Animal Systems Research. She has discovered that lower quality grade embryos have a higher probability of being female progeny. Every livestock producer who is more interested in getting a heifer calf – instead of a bull calf – will have more than a passing interest in what Lizzie has found out. She has a bright future ahead of her.

So does Olivia Shike of the Unity FFA chapter at Tolono, who received the top agriscience award in Livestock Research. Her project tested the effect of trace mineral injections on conception rates for cows that either had embryo transfers or were artificially inseminated. And what she is doing also has significant interest for the U.S. cattle industry.

You’ll meet both of these young ladies in coming days and hear about their research and their future careers.

Another significant honor was given to the Andreas Ag Academy FFA Chapter at Decatur’s MacArthur High School. It was one of 10 chapters singled out as models of excellence out of the more than 8,800 FFA chapters in the nation. Our congratulations to them for their many civic improvement projects.

Congratulations to Maci Kingren and Christina White of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda FFA for being named Top 10 in the AgriScience Fair competition in Environmental Natural Resources.

Congratulations to the PBL FFA Parliamentary Procedure team which placed in the top 12 nationally, and because of that all six members are now accredited parliamentarians.

In the national FFA Agriscience Fair, several Taylorville members were in the top rankings. Drew Mickey and Jay Bliler were national finalists in Animal Systems, Isabelle Norris was a national finalist in Plant Systems and Abby Norris and Abby Erlenbush were national finalists in Social Science.

The Unity Agribusiness Management team received a gold placing and the Iroquois West Meat Evaluation Team received a silver medal.

And 38 FFA members in the viewing area received their American FFA degree – the top FFA honor. We would name them all if we had time.