SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Thousands of blue-jacketed FFA students from hundreds of chapters are attending their state convention in Springfield this week. The Illinois FFA Top Star Award winners were named on Wednesday and many of them are from the WCIA viewing area.

Lizzie Schafer of the Taylorville FFA chapter was named the 2022 Illinois State Star in Agriscience. Two other stars are from the Pleasant Plains chapter: Bryson Stickler was selected as the Discovery Star in Agribusiness and Amelia Krispinsky was selected as the Discovery Star in Agricultural Placement

McKenna Green from the Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond FFA chapter was recognized as Illinois’ American Star Farmer candidate. She will compete with other American FFA Degree recipients throughout the country this fall at the 2022 National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.

A State Star Award wasn’t the only award Schafer won; she was also selected as the State FFA Proficiency winner in Beef Production. Fellow Taylorville chapter member Drew Mickey also won a State FFA Proficiency Award – in Diversified Agricultural Production.

A few other local FFA members also won State Proficiency Awards: