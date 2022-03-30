DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Farm Progress Show has had a permanent home in Decatur’s Progress City USA during odd-numbered years since 2005. Last week, a new contract was signed that will keep the event at Progress City through 2031.

The 10-year contract was signed between Farm Progress, Richland Community College and ADM.

“The contract we’re in right now ends up in ’23 after that show. We wanted to get things in place before that show and its been quite a pull,” said Richland’s Greg Florian. “We lease it from ADM, 240 acres for the show site and the land around that. While we’ve had it in place for a while, different people after the 15 years we’ve been part of this show are all in place now. It takes a little while to get up to speed.”

What has changed from the old contract to the new one?

“There really isn’t much different between the contracts except the extension goes through the 2031 show,” Florian responded. “So we’ve got another six shows coming here in Decatur.”

“We have it locked in for another decade,” Florian continued. “ADM’s planning horizon is about 10 years, so we’ve been doing this in 10-year increments since the original contract. But like the whole farming industry, things are changing, yet some things are still staying the same. So the show will still be here.”

You are probably quite happy about that and what it brings to Richland and the community.

“It brings economic value to the community,” Florian said. “We estimate somewhere between $12 million to $15 million in cash coming into this area for food and fuel and restaurants and motels and all that sort of thing during the show years. And in the off years, it really kind of opens up Richland as being a premier ag site.”

There is a lot more to this story, and you’ll hear it on our weekend show, Midwest Ag This Week.