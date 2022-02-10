WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCIA) — The U.S. House of Representatives’ Agriculture Committee has begun its effort toward writing a new Farm Bill. The current Farm Bill that controls spending on things like conservation and food assistance expires at the end of next year.

U of I agriculture policy specialist Jonathan Coppess is a Washington veteran and currently is a part time consultant to the Senate Agriculture Committee. The first question is how the Farm Bill will be impacted by the fall elections.

“First you’ve got to tell me what’s going to happen in the mid-terms,” Coppess said. “I don’t know how it will play out, any way, shape or form. My guess is that you put one foot in front of the other and just start doing the work, and work through these things and we’ll see.”

Will one party or another being pushing and pulling on different facets, such as conservation, or farm programs, or SNAP or anything like that?

“If history is an indicator, there will be some potentially really partisan issues, particularly around the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program,” Coppess responded. “Which unfortunately has helped derail the last two Farm Bill debates because of fighting in the House of Representatives in particular over the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. And when that happens its pretty hard to get a Farm Bill done.”

The Farm Bill is driven by the budget. Is that going to be an issue at all?

“It could be. The politics sort of put us in a position of trying to cut spending and all of the deficit reduction issues,” Coppess responded. “But the budget drives policy development anymore anyway because of things like baseline and spending estimates and so forth. This will have a significant budget component. It’s sort of whether it becomes the overriding factor or not I think.”

Coppess said passing a Farm Bill will be made even tougher because of current political divisiveness.

“The thing is, we are in a very uncertain environment politically for this,” Coppess said. “The challenges of getting legislation through the process are immense to begin with, and they have gotten more so in the last few years. So there’s a lot of reasons to be concerned that we’ve pushed our processes to a point of disfunction that it makes it hard to get something done.”