THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — The remaining snow may be the only factor that will impede some soybeans being planted at the end of this month in Thomasboro. If his row cleaners will move the snow out of the way, Kris Ehler will be planting soybeans about the end of this month.

For more than a decade, he’s pushed the calendar, and with success. He spoke about that success at last week’s Soybean Summit in Champaign.

“13 years running I’ve been doing early planting trials, my earliest being a February planting date back in 2017. What I presented was basically a 10-year average of those early planting trials, showing about 6.4 bushels in 10 years. So when we look at a large data set like that, and 6.4 bushels, the other thing we have to take into perspective is what does that cost the grower,” Ehler said. “The sort of management practice, it doesn’t cost the grower anything. So again, 6.4 bushels in this market, we’re knocking on the door of $100 per acre. You can’t ignore that. And what comes along with that, is the in-season management of those plants that are in a higher yielding environment to start becomes must better as well.”

Ehler says don’t forget to apply the seed treatments.

“I spoke at length on seed treatments and what I call the seed real estate, the eight ounces of opportunity. There’s about eight ounces per 100 pounds of product that we can put on seed,” Ehler said. “So growers typically do the fungicides and insecticides, that captures about 3.5 of those eight ounces. But there is a lot of opportunity left on that soybean, so I encourage growers, especially the ones that are planting early, to use an SDS product, the aelevos, the saltros, and you’ve got your nematicides, those are an extremely low-use rate, a tenth of an ounce per 100 pounds.”

“And then also we need to look at inoculants,” Ehler continued. “We know it takes about five pounds of nitrogen to produce one bushel of soybeans, so those inoculants are going on the seed, and its got the bradyrhyzobia on there, living organisms, and that’s going to put our beans in a very good position to capture atmospheric nitrogen.”