From the Farm: Dr. Temple Grandin

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) — I’ve interviewed a lot of people over the years, but I have never been more honored to interview one than whom I have with me now. Dr. Temple Grandin has probably had more of an impact on U.S. livestock management than any other individual. And where did all of this get started?

“Well it got started with my Aunt Blanche when I was a teenager. And I originally came from the east, which brings up a really important point,” Grandin said. “Students get interested in things they get exposed to and I got interested in the cattle industry when I was a teenager.”

And so that is something that people could look at you and say, ‘I could do this too.’

“You’ve got to get students out and exposed to things,” Grandin said. “I am really happy to be at the Young Leadership meeting here. Because the younger people are going to be the innovators of the future.”

What sort of innovations do we need to look at? You have had a great impact and there’s other people who have had a great impact on livestock management. Where do we need to go? What needs to be done?

“I’ve been thinking a lot about the future. Cattle is getting blamed for all kinds of environmental problems. And people forget that 20% of all the land in the world can only be used for grazing,” Grandin said. “You can’t use it for anything else. Now that’s not true here in Illinois, but other parts of the western U.S. and other parts of the world, grazing is the only way you can raise food on that land.”

“I am really pleased here you have sessions about cover cropping. I know people who are doing cover crops and then grazing it,” Grandin continued. “There’s some very, very good results. We need to be doing more of these things, getting more of the animals and the land together. Now I know a lot of farmers don’t like livestock. But if you want to begin in livestock, no bulls. They like to break out. No mature bulls.”