DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Public School agriculture education program has exploded in size, and its facilities will soon be growing as well thanks to a generous donation.

The Howard Buffett Foundation is providing a $9 million-dollar facility for an expansive agriculture education center on the south side of Decatur to benefit the nearly 500 students in the ag education program, said Zach Shields of the school foundation.

“It will house our Dwayne O. Andreas Ag Academy academic course work, it will include lab space, green house, mech tech lab, all the things the academy needs to grow and accommodate more and more students each year,” Shields said. “We are at 435 students now and our goal has always been 500 Decatur Public School students, and I think this will get us there. It will also add about 30 acres of land lab space so we can cultivate crops at a scale that will be sustainable for the program.

And some other schools will be able to use the facilities as well.

“That’s our notion and one of the really important things to our agriculture teachers from the get-go was ‘How do we involve our partners at other chapters in neighboring area and really all over the state,'” Shields said. “And I spoke with Duane Noland the other day. Duane’s made a great effort to put together resources in Meridian and I said ‘This is going to be great because we’ll be able to host a lot of events here.’ We’ll have an indoor arena, we can do stock shows, and those are things our kids are looking forward do as well: interacting with the other chapters.”

“I see this as really the FFA agricultural education center, not just for the Decatur Public schools. But its great to have the Andreas Academy finding a home,” Shields continued. “We would never had pushed so hard to have the living science farm, had the kids not driven that, and I think Howard saw that and decided to seize upon it and say ‘What else can we do?’ He’s been really good about letting us be flexible and creative and figuring out what the students are most interested in.”

Shields expects work to begin in the spring or early summer, with work being completed next winter.