From the Farm: Current soybean economy

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — How many acres of soybeans should farmers plant this year? That was the question for soybean economist Mac Marshall, given weaker exports and a large Brazilian harvest coming on.

“We had some consternation earlier in the year and I certainly get questions about exports. You know our export pace, we’re not at the pace of last year, but last year was a record both for whole beans and the complex as a whole, both in volume and value terms. Now in the weeks since the Gulf facilities have come back online, we’ve seen exports start to surge again,” Marshall said. “We had one of the highest weekly export sales totals, in the past couple weeks, and that is really exciting because that means we are moving more beans, we are getting them into international markets. A lot of that is China for sure, be we are also seeing a lot of opportunities in many diverse smaller markets as well as different parts of the world are expanding their protein consumption, and by extension production, and seeing a clear preference for US soy products to flow in as inputs for that.”

Where do you see soybean acreage for this next year? It has some interesting dynamics going in.

“That’s absolutely right. You are seeing the market signals call for more area, but I think one of the big wild cards here is the margin pressure that farmers are feeling on the input cost side. Certainly, fertilizer prices are incredibly high and that can potentially impact relative profitability of one crop versus another,” Marshall said. “Of course, our farmers are phenomenal stewards of the land that are always going to deal with agronomically best. And I talk to our directors, I talk to farmers and a lot of them are going to stay with a typical corn-soy rotation because that is what is agronomically best for the land. But there are certainly some ample market signals that call for more soybean area this next year.”